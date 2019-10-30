Mizzou women cruise in final basketball season tune up

Mizzou Women’s Basketball dominated its second exhibition game of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena, defeating Fontbonne 121-40. The Tigers opened the ballgame on a 24-4 run and continued to roll against the visiting Griffins, reaching the 100-point barrier by the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers were led offensively by junior guard Elle Brown (Columbia, Mo.), who totaled 24 points on 11-for-13 shooting. Brown also finished with six steals.

Mizzou opens the regular season next Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Western Illinois at Mizzou Arena. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network +.