ACT scores show 25% of Missouri’s 2019 graduating class is college ready – a boost from 2018

ACT test scores show about 25% of Missouri’s 2019 graduating class is college ready. The figure represents a 3% jump from last year. The exam is used to help determine how prepared students are for college.

The average ACT test score this year for Missouri students was 20.8 – a slight gain from last year and also higher than the national average score of 20.7.

In this year’s data, Missouri students had gains in every ACT subject they were tested on. About 62% met the English target, compared to 56% in 2018. In math, 37% of students are college ready – a 4% increase. Roughly 45% reached the Reading benchmark, compared to 41% last year. As for science, about 36% are college ready – a 4% gain from 2018.

More than 56,000 class of 2019 Missouri students took the ACT.

