OSHA slaps Missouri company with pricy fine in connection with deadly worker fall

A southeast Missouri business has been fined about $223,000 after a worker died from a fall earlier this year. In April, a Kerry Ingredients employee in Greenville fell while trying to put out a fire at the plant.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says an inspection of the site found that the company failed to provide fall protection to workers and train them to properly respond to emergencies.

Kerry is known for its liquid smoke products. The Ireland-based company has 24,000 employees and more than 100 manufacturing locations worldwide.

