Chiefs come up just short against Rodgers, Packers

Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, hitting his running back Aaron Jones twice as the Chiefs came up short losing to the Green Bay Packers 31-24 on Sunday night. Filling in for reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore threw for 267 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first NFL start in more than two years.

After a slow start and being down 14-0 after the first quarter, Moore led the Chiefs back to a 17-14 halftime lead which included a 29-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce, and a 30-yard pitch-and-catch to Mecole Hardman to tie the game.

The Chiefs defense adjusted to harass Rodger and slow the Packers in the second quarter, but Green Bay adjusted with a 15-play drive that used up over eight-and-a-half minutes to get a tying field goal. Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy fumbled on the very next play and five players later, Rodgers gave the Packers the lead on a short five-play drive ending with a three-yard touchdown pass.

Damien Williams three-yard run tied the game at 24-24, but Rodgers used 59 second and found Jones on a 67-yard TD pass for the decisive touchdown.

Kansas City plays another NFC North team in the Vikings next Sunday.