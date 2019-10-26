MissouriNet High School football roundup scores from 10/25

Adrian 26, El Dorado Springs 21
Appleton City/Montrose 22, Norborne 12
Appleton City/Montrose 22, Norborne/Hardin Central 12
Ava 54, Willow Springs 32
Battle 34, Hannibal 28
Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. def. Cardinal Ritter, forfeit
Blair Oaks 41, California 0
Bowling Green 45, Van-Far/Community 7
Buffalo 42, Forsyth 20
Burroughs 21, North County 6
Camdenton 35, Kickapoo 0
Carthage 42, Ozark 27
Caruthersville 52, Central (New Madrid County) 30
Cass-Midway 28, Butler 8
Center 55, Smith-Cotton 6
Centralia 21, Macon 7
Charleston 35, Herculaneum 14
Chillicothe 42, Benton 7
Clark County 39, Brookfield 6
DeKalb 66, Stewartsville/Osborne 20
DeSmet 49, Helias Catholic 3
Drexel 67, KC East Christian, Kan. 0
Duchesne 36, Orchard Farm 6
East (Kansas City) 46, University Academy 14
East Atchison 48, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 0
Edwardsville, Ill. 51, Vianney 20
Eureka 42, Seckman 2
Excelsior Springs 38, Pleasant Hill 20
Farmington 49, Central (Park Hills) 14
Fayette 38, Knox County 8
Fort Osage 42, Ruskin 0
Fox 42, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 14
Francis Howell 14, Rock Bridge 7
Fredericktown 36, East Prairie 35
Ft. Zumwalt North 49, Francis Howell Central 0
Ft. Zumwalt West 35, Timberland 14
Gallatin 10, Putnam County 0
Grain Valley 37, Raytown South 0
Grandview (Hillsboro) 47, Crystal City 0
Grandview 29, Platte County 23
Hallsville 50, Versailles 24
Hayti 62, Portageville 8
Hickman High School 40, Oak Park 18
Highland 14, South Shelby 12
Houston 18, Liberty (Mountain View) 14
Jackson 52, Parkway Central 6
Joplin 48, Carl Junction 17
Kelly 55, Chaffee 0
Kennett 36, Sikeston 0
Kirksville 26, Marshall 21
Kirkwood 36, Ladue Horton Watkins 35
Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 6
Lamar 14, Cassville 10
Lathrop 56, East Buchanan 12
Lebanon 44, Hillcrest 7
Lee’s Summit 56, Truman 6
Lee’s Summit North 28, Blue Springs South 21
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 58, St. Joseph Le Blond 25
Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Holt 32
Lincoln 42, Cole Camp 13
Lincoln College Prep 35, Lee’s Summit Community Christian 21
Lindbergh 35, Parkway South 6
Living Word Christian School 42, Tolton Catholic 3
Lockwood/Golden City 40, Diamond 6
Lutheran North 43, Chaminade 14
Malden 20, Dexter 0
Marceline 35, Harrisburg 8
Marquette 34, Lafayette (Wildwood) 13
Marshfield 47, Logan-Rogersville 7
Maryville 47, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 6
Mehlville 51, Oakville 0
Mid-Buchanan 28, Lawson 6
Miller 21, Marionville 20
Moberly 35, Mexico 23
Monett 49, Nevada 0
Monroe City 40, Palmyra 22
Montgomery County 42, Clopton/Elsberry 24
Mound City-Craig 52, Rock Port 0
Mt. Vernon 34, Hollister 13
Neosho 34, Republic 28
North Andrew 66, Braymer/Breckenridge 0
North Callaway 26, South Callaway 23
North Platte 27, Penney 20
Oak Grove 20, Warrensburg 14
Odessa 49, Harrisonville 21
Osage 44, Eldon 24
Pacific 35, St. James 0
Paris 22, Westran 0
Parkway West 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 7
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 90, Albany 64
Pattonville 63, Ritenour 8
Pembroke Hill 20, Van Horn 6
Perryville 41, Confluence Academy 0
Pierce City 13, Pleasant Hope 0
Plattsburg 26, West Platte 8
Poplar Bluff 39, Hillsboro 26
Potosi 20, DeSoto 14
Principia 25, Cuba 20
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Lee’s Summit West 21
Reeds Spring 49, Aurora 15
Rich Hill/Hume 76, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 28
Rockhurst 37, Jefferson City 19
Rockwood Summit 22, Webster Groves 19
Rolla 58, Central (Springfield) 6
Salem 27, Cabool 21
Salisbury 28, Schuyler County 0
Sarcoxie 14, Ash Grove 12
Savannah 60, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
Scotland County 60, Louisiana 6
Scott City 49, Doniphan 6
Seneca 34, McDonald County 27
Sherwood 42, Jasper 0
Smithville 34, Kearney 0
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 69, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 24
Southern Boone County 32, Boonville 21
Southwest (Livingston County) 68, King City/ Union Star 14
Springfield Catholic 28, East Newton 21
St. Clair 52, Owensville 6
St. Francis Borgia 24, Sullivan 21
St. Louis University 51, Vashon 6
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 69, Lutheran South 16
St. Michael 31, Clinton 12
St. Vincent 41, Jefferson (Festus) 28
Staley 23, Liberty 0
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
Stockton/Sheldon 41, Greenfield 6
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 48, Wellington-Napoleon 6
Thayer 27, Mountain Grove 8
Tipton 49, Concordia 20
Trenton 42, Maysville/Winston 29
Troy Buchanan 31, Festus 7
Union 54, Hermann 32
University City 25, St. Charles 14
Valle Catholic 24, St. Pius X (Festus) 6
Washington 22, Francis Howell North 21
Waynesville 50, Parkview 0
Webb City 34, Nixa 0
Westminster Christian 42, St. Charles West 35
Willard 49, Branson 0
William Chrisman 30, Belton 14
Windsor (Imperial) 48, Bayless 0
Windsor 46, Archie 30
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 48, Stanberry 28
Wright City 40, Mark Twain 0
MissouriNet High School football roundup scores from 10/25
