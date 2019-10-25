Six Cardinals and Alex Gordon of the Royals finalists for Gold Glove award

Six Cardinals players could be bringing home Gold Glove awards this season. Pitcher Jack Flaherty, catcher Yadier Molina, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong, and center fielder Harrison Bader were all named finalists at their positions in the National League. The winners will be announced November 3rd. Alex Gordon is one of the three finalists for the American League left-field Rawlings Gold Glove for 2019. The veteran Royal is seeking his third straight Gold Glove and his seventh overall. Other AL left-field finalists are Robbie Grossman of the A’s and Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox.

