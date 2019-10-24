Missouri State men’s soccer moving up the national rankings and looks for a program record this weekend

Missouri State jumped five spots to No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll, announced on Tuesday (Oct. 22). They became the fourth team in program history to receive a top-10 ranking in the national poll, joining the 1999, 2000, and 2005 teams. The No. 9 ranking marks the highest spot for the Bears since the 2005 team peaked at No. 9 during an eight-week stretch inside the top-25. MSU’s highest ranking came in the 2000 season with a No. 3 spot in the Sept. 11 poll.

The Bears cracked the top-25 rankings for the second straight year, debuting at No. 19 on Sept. 24. It was first top-25 ranking for MSU since the 2018 team earned a spot at No. 25 on Oct. 9, 2018. The United Soccer Coaches poll wasn’t the only top-10 ranking for MSU this week as the latest NCAA RPI rankings have the Bears at No. 10.

Missouri State (12-0, 6-0 MVC) hosts visiting Evansville (2-10-1, 0-6 MVC) this Saturday (Oct. 26). Coach Jon Leamy’s Bears are looking for their 13th straight victory, which would break the program’s all-time winning streak record.