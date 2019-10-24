Hartzler joins GOP group in drama-filled impeachment investigation hearing

About two dozen Republican U.S. House members, including west-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, barged into a closed-door deposition Wednesday in dramatic political fashion. The hearing was part of an impeachment investigation of President Trump and whether he crossed the line in a conversation with Ukraine’s president. During a press conference on Capitol Hill, Hartzler says the Democrats are trying to hide.

“My colleagues on this committee can’t even bring their own witnesses back and they can’t even speak about what is going on in there,” says Hartzler. “Yet the Democrats come out and they tell what is going on. They leak certain quotes that they select to create a narrative that they want to control.”

Hartzler, a member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, says the investigation is guided by a corrupt process that does not include all Congressional members.

“I call and my colleagues call upon the Democrats to open up this process. To be fair, to shine a light on it for the American public – for prosperity and because there’s so much at stake,” says Hartzler.

Democrats said Republicans were trying to end the deposition of a Defense Department official, which was delayed for about five hours because of all the reported chaos inside. Plus, Democrats said Republicans created a national security threat by bringing phones into the restricted room.

