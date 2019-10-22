Northwest Missouri sheriff calls press conference about case involving two missing brothers

Authorities in northwest Missouri plan a Wednesday press conference in Kingston regarding new criminal charges in the case involving two missing Wisconsin brothers.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway and County Prosecutor Brady Kopek have called a press conference for 10:30 Wednesday morning on the courthouse’s front lawn in Kingston. Kingston is about an hour southeast of St. Joseph.

The media advisory from Sheriff Galloway and Prosecutor Kopek says they’ll be discussing “new charges” against Braymer resident Garland Nelson, who’s currently charged with tampering with the brothers’ rental truck.

The sheriff in nearby Clinton County, Larry Fish, has said that brothers Nick and Justin Diemel arrived in July at a Braymer farm in a rental truck, as part of a cattle deal. Sheriff Fish announced in late July that human remains were discovered at a farm where investigators had been searching for the bodies.

Sheriff Fish told reporters in July that this was a homicide investigation, and that investigators had been working with a Frontier Forensic anthropologist to determine what happened.

Reporter Jeremy Shields from Missourinet Cameron affiliate KMRN will be covering Wednesday’s Kingston press conference for Missourinet.

