Hear Andy Reid spew confidence in Matt Moore. #Mizzou pitchers in the World Series (PODCAST)

Has the Border War between MU and KU really been one of the “best” basketball rivalries in college basketball?

We’ll miss out on the Patrick Mahomes vs Aaron Rodgers matchup when the Chiefs host the 6-1 Packers, but Andy Reid has confidence in Matt Moore who joined the team late in training camp.

Former Missouri Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be the Game 1 starter for the Washington Nationals in the World Series on Tuesday when they open against the Astros in Houston. According to Baseball Almanac, Scherzer is the only Mizzou pitcher to start a World Series game. He pitched Game 4 of the 2012 World Series for Detroit against San Francisco.