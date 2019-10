Vladimir Tarasenko tallied a goal and two assists as the Blues knocked off the Avalanche 3-1 in St. Louis. Brayden Schenn and David Perron also lit the lamp for the Blues, who ended a four-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington finished with 17 saves. Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal for Colorado, which came on the end of a two-man advantage.

Colorado entered the game without a regulation loss this season.