National Weather Service: two tornadoes hit southwest Missouri county (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield confirms two tornadoes touched down overnight in southwest Missouri’s Christian County, which is south of Springfield. No serious injuries are reported.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Doug Kramer tells Missourinet the tornadoes struck in rural areas of Christian County. NWS survey teams remain in the field this afternoon, viewing storm damage.

Kramer says it’s too early to tell if Springfield storm damage was caused by tornadoes or straight line winds.

Springfield City Utilities reports 1,575 customers remain without power this afternoon, and the utility is bringing in additional contract crews to assist in power restoration efforts.

Our Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports massive tree damage in Springfield, including trees on top of houses.

The NWS issued multiple tornado warnings overnight, including warnings for Springfield, Fort Leonard Wood and Willow Springs. Kramer says there were no deaths of serious injuries in the storms.

“You go from like Lawrence and Barry County all the way into south central Missouri and the eastern Ozarks, there’s quite a bit of damage that occurred with that line of storms last night,” Kramer says.

Kramer notes most of the storm damage in southern Missouri is south of Interstate 44.

