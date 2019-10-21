Mizzou and Kansas renew basketball rivalry

Mizzou and Kansas have mutually agreed to renew their storied rivalry for six years, beginning Dec. 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two teams will play six games, with one matchup in each of the next six seasons from 2020-21 through 2025-26. Among the six showdowns will be two meetings at the Sprint Center that bookend four on-campus games, including two meetings at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, and two at Mizzou Arena. The series’ final contracted matchup in 2025 is set for Dec. 13, 2025, at the Sprint Center. All remaining dates will be decided at a later time.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball’s best rivalries,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I’m excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead.”

Future MU-KU Years & Locations:

2020-21: Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

2021-22: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

2022-23: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

2023-24: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

2024-25: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

2025-26: Dec. 13, 2025 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas leads the all-time series 172-95. The rivalry, which tipped off on March 11, 1907 with a 34-31 Mizzou win in Columbia, returns for the first time in an official capacity since Feb. 25, 2012. The two programs raised more than $2M for hurricane relief with a preseason exhibition prior to the 2017-18 campaign at the Sprint Center.