Turnovers cost nationally ranked Northwest Missouri

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team turned the ball over four times and could not overcome a 21-point deficit as the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers scored a 24-17 win at Cope Stadium. The Lopers rushed for 228 yards and their quarterback T.J. Davis became the first opponent to rush for 100 yards against the Bearcats since an NCAA playoff game in 2014. Northwest committed three first-quarter turnovers and UNK turned those miscues into 14 points.

The Bearcats were held scoreless in the opening half for the first since Nov. 20, 2010, against Missouri Western.

Northwest falls to 6-1 overall, while Nebraska-Kearney moves to 5-2 overall. Northwest will host Homecoming on Saturday against Lincoln. The Bearcats and Blue Tigers will meet at 2 p.m.