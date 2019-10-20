Missouri State unable to shut down top ranked North Dakota State

Despite a strong defensive effort that saw Missouri State hold one of the nation’s top offenses in check, North Dakota State locked up its 28th consecutive victory with a 22-0 blanking of the Bears Saturday afternoon at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Led by McNeece Egbim’s game-high 14 tackles, Missouri State’s defense enjoyed one of its best performances of the season, holding the top-ranked Bison (7-0, 3-0 MVFC) to a season-low point total, while forcing a season-high seven punts by the two-time defending national champions.

But a pair of early NDSU touchdowns and a stout defensive showing of their own was enough for the Bison to extend the second-longest winning streak in FCS history. Quarterback Trey Lance completed 21-of-31 passes for 225 yards, while rushing for 79 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter.