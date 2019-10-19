MissouriNet High School football roundup scores from 10/18

Adrian 41, Jasper 0
Affton 31, Jennings 20
Albany 44, King City/ Union Star 40
Appleton City/Montrose 46, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 20
Ava 39, Cabool 6
Battle 54, Jefferson City 35
Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 54, Bayless 33
Blair Oaks 57, Osage 7
Blue Springs 24, Lee’s Summit West 20
Blue Springs South 41, Park Hill South 30
Bolivar 52, Fort Scott, Kan. 0
Bowling Green 35, Clopton/Elsberry 6
Breese Mater Dei, Ill. 54, Lutheran South 0
Brentwood 28, Confluence Academy 0
Camdenton 49, Rolla 14
Cameron 39, Benton 28
Carl Junction 36, Branson 7
Carthage 54, Republic 34
Cass-Midway 37, Archie 7
Cassville 42, Reeds Spring 7
Center 35, St. Michael 6
Central (Park Hills) 34, Dexter 0
Centralia 62, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 20
Chaminade 62, Poplar Bluff 14
Chillicothe 35, KC Wyandotte, Kan. 7
Clark County 42, Monroe City 0
Cole Camp 35, Butler 22
Crest Ridge 56, Concordia 28
Cuba 45, Windsor (Imperial) 20
DeSmet 63, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Drexel/Miami(FB) 54, Leeton/Chilhowee 14
Duchesne 37, Winfield 13
East (Kansas City) 55, Southeast 14
East Atchison 80, Stanberry 12
East Prairie 36, Charleston 0
Eureka 28, Marquette 13
Fair Grove 34, Buffalo 14
Fayette 54, Salisbury 16
Fort Osage 35, William Chrisman 0
Fox 41, Seckman 26
Francis Howell 55, Holt 14
Fredericktown 54, Doniphan 11
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Timberland 0
Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Francis Howell Central 20
Gallatin 20, Princeton/Mercer 14
Grain Valley 35, Ruskin 0
Granite City, Ill. def. Cardinal Ritter, forfeit
Hallsville 27, Boonville 14
Hannibal 63, Marshall 15
Harrisonville 20, Oak Grove 17
Hayti 26, Caruthersville 16
Helias Catholic 27, Rock Bridge 20
Hermann 34, Pacific 14
Hickman High School 48, Truman 10
Holden 42, Carrollton 21
Hollister 30, Logan-Rogersville 20
Houston 28, Mountain Grove 14
Jackson 56, Hillsboro 0
Jefferson (Festus) 62, Chaffee 22
Joplin 45, Nixa 14
Kearney 35, Raytown South 0
Kennett 51, Malden 0
Kickapoo 42, Hillcrest 7
Ladue Horton Watkins 43, Pattonville 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 46, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
Lafayette (Wildwood) 17, Lindbergh 0
Lafayette County 14, Lexington 6
Lamar 42, Nevada 0
Lathrop 61, Plattsburg 0
Lawson 36, Penney 7
Lebanon 60, Parkview 20
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 55, Pembroke Hill 0
Leeton/Chilhowee 54, Drexel 14
Liberty (Mountain View) 55, Salem 12
Liberty (Wentzville) 21, Ft. Zumwalt East 6
Liberty 49, Central (St. Joseph) 7
Liberty North 38, Lee’s Summit 7
Lighthouse 40, Sherwood 6
Lincoln 49, Wellington-Napoleon 0
Lockwood/Golden City 51, Greenfield 12
Lutheran North 38, Farmington 10
Marceline 36, Westran 0
Marionville 49, Ash Grove 0
Marshfield 40, Aurora 22
Maryville 28, Savannah 14
Mehlville 49, Parkway South 19
Mexico 42, Fulton 6
Mid-Buchanan 49, West Platte 0
Moberly 14, Kirksville 12
Monett 47, McDonald County 0
Montgomery County 42, Van-Far/Community 26
Mound City-Craig 50, DeKalb 12
Mt. Vernon 20, Springfield Catholic 14
Norborne/Hardin Central 62, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 0
North Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8
North Kansas City 50, Oak Park 20
North Platte 39, East Buchanan 20
North Shelby 92, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 88
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21, Oakville 13
Odessa 57, Pleasant Hill 7
Orrick 72, Osceola 18
Palmyra 22, Macon 8
Paris 47, Schuyler County 0
Parkway North 55, Clayton 2
Pierce City 13, Miller 7
Platte County 20, Winnetonka 14
Potosi 14, North County 6
Putnam County 28, Maysville/Winston 7
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Lee’s Summit North 23
Raytown 49, Belton 13
Richmond 50, Knob Noster 7
Rockhurst 31, Christian Brothers College 14
Rockwood Summit 63, Ritenour 20
Sarcoxie 61, Diamond 6
Scotland County 44, Harrisburg 34
Scott City 49, Kelly 7
Seneca 41, East Newton 26
Sikeston 28, Central (New Madrid County) 20
Skyline 41, El Dorado Springs 24
Smith-Cotton 45, Clinton 22
Smithville 17, Grandview 0
South Harrison 22, Milan 14, OT
South Shelby 28, Brookfield 20
Southern Boone County 21, California 14
St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 12
St. Clair 28, Lutheran (St. Charles) 0
St. Dominic 24, MICDS 21
St. Francis Borgia 34, Festus 28
St. Joseph Le Blond 58, Braymer/Breckenridge 6
St. Louis University 24, Trinity 16
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 24, Vianney 14
St. Mary’s Academy, Kan. 30, St. Joseph Christian 6
St. Paul Lutheran 29, Missouri Military Academy 22
St. Pius X (Festus) 49, Crystal City 0
St. Vincent 46, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12
Staley 13, Park Hill 10
Ste. Genevieve 42, DeSoto 7
Stewartsville/Osborne 20, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 14
Stockton/Sheldon 80, Pleasant Hope 6
Strafford 38, Forsyth 8
Sullivan 52, Owensville 0
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 62, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
Thayer 34, Willow Springs 20
Tipton 20, Santa Fe 8
Trenton 48, Polo 12
Union 70, St. James 0
Valle Catholic 61, Herculaneum 14
Versailles 49, Eldon 26
Warrensburg 33, Excelsior Springs 27
Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 18
Warsaw 44, Tolton Catholic 20
Washington 59, Ft. Zumwalt South 13
Waynesville 28, Glendale 24
Webb City 65, Ozark 0
West Plains 69, Central (Springfield) 0
Willard 28, Neosho 7
Windsor 28, Slater 13
Wright City 34, South Callaway 29
MissouriNet High School football roundup scores from 10/18
