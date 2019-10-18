Missouri man to appear today on ‘Price Is Right’ game show

A Chillicothe man in northwest Missouri will be on today’s episode of the popular game show “The Price Is Right”. Clint Singleton says as a possible contestant, you need to show high energy the entire time, or face getting kicked off.

“They actually pull everyone in for a group interview. I think there were about 10 people in my group,” Singleton tells Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe. “And then the producer goes one by one and just talks to each person – just to get to know them as they’re recording this as well to help make their selection.”

Singleton says the host, Drew Carey, was calming in a loud and hot atmosphere.

We’ll have to wait and see if Singleton made it to the Showcase Showdown on today’s episode.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet