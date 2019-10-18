Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missouri man to appear today on ‘Price Is Right’ game show

Missouri man to appear today on ‘Price Is Right’ game show

By

Photo courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe

A Chillicothe man in northwest Missouri will be on today’s episode of the popular game show “The Price Is Right”. Clint Singleton says as a possible contestant, you need to show high energy the entire time, or face getting kicked off.

“They actually pull everyone in for a group interview. I think there were about 10 people in my group,” Singleton tells Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe. “And then the producer goes one by one and just talks to each person – just to get to know them as they’re recording this as well to help make their selection.”

Singleton says the host, Drew Carey, was calming in a loud and hot atmosphere.

We’ll have to wait and see if Singleton made it to the Showcase Showdown on today’s episode.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet

Subscribe to our daily newsletter