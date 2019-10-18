Mahomes will undergo MRI for kneecap dislocation

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap (as reported by various outlets) and will undergo an MRI to detect any ligament damage. The injury came on a 4th and 1 play early in the second quarter during the Chiefs 30-6 win at Denver. During Fox’s broadcast it appeared as though the training staff popped his right knee back into place on the field.

Mahomes was helped off the field, but later walked off without any assistance. He was taken for X-rays and ruled out for the game.

Watch the replay from Fox Sports

After the game, Mahomes was in the locker room limping but was upbeat and encouraging teammates.

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019