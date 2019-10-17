Broncos are going to be coming after Mahomes tonight! Mizzou hot takes, hear from Odom (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Chiefs will be without five of their starters tonight when they play the Broncos in Denver including the left side of the offensive line with left tackle Eric Fisher and left guard Andrew Wylie out. That will be important to watch. In the Broncos 16-0 win over Tennesse they came away with seven sacks and three interceptions.

You know about Von Miller but watch for Broncos inside linebacker Alexander Johnson. He started two weeks ago and since then has 18 tackles, an interception and one and half sacks. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss the game. He’s missed games in each of the last five seasons, that’s been a knockon Watkins. Its not better on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is out, we talked about his 15.5 sacks from a year ago and cornerback Kendall Fuller is out.