President Trump hosts Blues at White House for Stanley Cup celebration

Championship teams coming to visit President Trump at the White House has created controversy, but it appeared that every member of the St. Louis Blues attended today’s ceremony outside the White House to celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup championship.

President Trump invited super fan Laila Anderson up on stage as well as speaking with Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly, goaltender Jordan Binnington and team captain Alex Pietrangelo.

Trump also joked with Binnington about allowing one goal in the final game, saying the rookie goalie could have made it easier.

Binnington quipped, “That’s my bad, I guess.”

The President also joked with O’Reilly saying he felt Jaden Schwarz should have been MVP. The comment brought laughs from the team and those attending the ceremony.

9:00 presentation from President Trump

Recently, the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors and World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s National Team did not visit the White House after winning.