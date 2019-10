A reward is up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons who skinned alive a dog last month in southwest Missouri. The city of Neosho’s reward is $15,000 in addition to the National Humane Society’s $15,000.

Police say the dog had escaped from someone’s home while the pet’s family was on vacation. The canine had to be put down to end its suffering.

By Ty Albright of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin