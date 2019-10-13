Tyreek Hill’s two touchdowns not enough as Chiefs drop second straight

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, returning to the lineup for the first time since game one, caught two touchdown passes and provided an early spark to the Chiefs who jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but lost at home to the Houston Texans 31-24 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. Hill outreached a Texans defender and dragged two with him into the endzone on the Chiefs’ first drive of the game and added six yard touchdown later to put the Chiefs back on top.

On a third down and 21 from Houston’s 46 on the Chiefs first drive, Patrick Mahomes got the Texans to jump offside and with a free play threw one deep. Hill jumped high in front of the defender to bring the catch into his chest then pushed his way in for a score. Mahomes ended up completing 116 passing yards on the first drive. The reason he threw for more yards than the length of the field was due to four penalties called against KC.

Carlos Hyde traded by the Chiefs to the Texans this season fumbled on the first play from scrimmage for Houston and the Chiefs recovered after Frank Clark stripped and recovered the ball at the Houston 18. Kansas City settled for a field goal. After Houston kicked a field goal, Mahomes led the Chiefs to another first quarter touchdown pass hooking up with Damien Williams for a 17-yard score to go up 17-3 in the first quarter. Deshaun Watson led Houston on back-to-back touchdown drives around a Mahomes interception to pull to within 17-16. A Mahomes fumble deep in his own territory late in the first half set up another Houston TD as they scored 20 points in the second quarter to lead 23-17 a the break.

Mahomes added his third touchdown of the game, and second to Hill to put the Chiefs on top 24-23, but Watson led Houston on a late touchdown drive scoring on his own, a one-yard run with 6:17 to play to put Houston up 31-24 after a converted two-point conversion.

In a game billed as a matchup between former first round picks of the 2017 NFL Draft, each quarterback committed two turnovers. For the second week in a row the Chiefs were flagged 11 times for penalties, which continues to be an issue in each of their two losses. The Chiefs offensive line struggled as they were without key contributors on both sides of the ball, starters included WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), LT Eric Fisher (groin), LG Andrew Wylie (ankle), DT Chris Jones (groin) and LB Anthony Hitchens (groin).