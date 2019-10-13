Most government offices are closed in Missouri for Columbus Day

Monday is Columbus Day, which is a federal, Missouri and county holiday.

It’s one of ten federal holidays and is one of 12 Missouri state holidays. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492.

Most federal, state and county offices will be closed on Monday, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments. County and federal courthouses are closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Most banks and financial institutions will also be closed.

Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation into law in 1934, making Columbus Day a federal holiday. It’s been observed on the second Monday in October, since 1970.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet