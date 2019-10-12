Mizzou beats Ole Miss and grabs early lead in the SEC East

Kelly Bryant completed 25 of 35 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown and the team rushed for another 329 yards as the Missouri Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play following their 38-27 win over Ole Miss in front of a sellout crowd at the 108th Homecoming at Mizzou.

The run game was led by the Tigers dynamic duo and an emerging third back. Larry Rountree III, Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing . Rountree rushed 21 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Badie caught three passes for 69 yards and a score. Downing rushed six times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Downing’s TD was a 54 yard run that ended with him carrying a tackler with him for five yards and a two-yard dive just getting the ball into the endzone before his knee touched. It was Dawson’s first career touchdown.

With his parents at the game, Downing said it was emotional seeing his mom after the game.

With losses by Florida to LSU and Georgia earlier on Saturday to South Carolina, the Tigers remain the only unbeaten team in the SEC East Division in conference play. After five straight home games, Missouri hits the road for three straight and won’t return home until November 16 against the Gators.

Following Larry Rountree III’s 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Mizzou secured its 11th consecutive game of scoring 31-plus points. It’s the longest streak of 31-plus points since the 2006-07 Tigers accomplished the feat in 14-straight games trailing only Oklahoma’s streak of 16 consecutive games.