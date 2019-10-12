MissouriNet High School Football Roundup scores from 10/11

Adrian 41, Windsor 14
Appleton City/Montrose 84, Osceola 36
Ash Grove 36, Greenfield 6
Ava 12, Thayer 6, OT
Benton 36, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6
Blair Oaks 40, Southern Boone County 0
Bolivar 49, Clinton 7
Boonville 56, Eldon 26
Buffalo 48, Sherwood 8
Camdenton 50, Glendale 42
Cardinal Ritter 54, St. Francis Borgia 8
Carl Junction 17, Neosho 6
Carthage 35, Willard 14
Cassville 42, Nevada 14
Center 34, Independence, Kan. 7
Central (Cape Girardeau) 40, St. Charles West 39
Central (New Madrid County) 38, Potosi 36, OT
Central (Park Hills) 7, Perryville 6
Centralia 20, South Shelby 0
Chaminade 18, St. Louis University 13
Christian Brothers College 49, Vianney 7
Clark County 38, Palmyra 24
Cole Camp 43, Tipton 6
Concordia 42, Lone Jack/Kingville 10
Crest Ridge 28, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 22
Cuba 34, Missouri Military Academy 6
DeSmet 63, Jefferson City 0
Diamond 48, Pleasant Hope 14
Doniphan 19, Chaffee 0
Duchesne 21, Living Word Christian School 14
East (Kansas City) 53, KC Northeast 7
East Atchison 62, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
East Prairie 41, Portageville 6
Eureka 21, Kirkwood 6
Excelsior Springs 35, Oak Grove 22
Fair Grove 56, Butler 12
Farmington 42, Sikeston 0
Fayette 45, Harrisburg 6
Festus 35, Pacific 32
Fort Osage 32, Raytown 28
Fox 35, Hazelwood East 0
Francis Howell 48, Francis Howell North 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 64, Ft. Zumwalt East 26
Ft. Zumwalt South 7, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Ft. Zumwalt West 24, Holt 7
Fulton 62, Southeast 14
Gallatin 7, Milan 0
Gateway 36, Affton 26
Grain Valley 15, Kearney 7
Grandview 26, Raytown South 6
Hallsville 38, California 0
Hannibal 31, Moberly 17
Harrisonville 42, Pleasant Hill 13
Hayti 46, Scott City 41
Helias Catholic 49, Monroe City 24
Herculaneum 45, Crystal City 8
Highland 40, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 12
Hillsboro 27, DeSoto 12
Hollister 20, Aurora 6
Jackson 68, Poplar Bluff 19
Jefferson (Festus) 48, Grandview (Hillsboro) 7
Joplin 50, Ozark 14
Kennett 56, Dexter 6
Kickapoo 57, Central (Springfield) 0
King City 68, Braymer 6
Ladue Horton Watkins 36, Parkway West 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 35, Cameron 21
Lafayette (Wildwood) 41, Parkway North 0
Lafayette County 16, Knob Noster 12
Lamar 49, McDonald County 28
Lathrop 69, North Platte 6
Lawson 48, East Buchanan 8
Lee’s Summit 27, Lee’s Summit North 15
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 35, Van Horn 0
Lexington 60, Carrollton 19
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 32, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 22
Liberty (Mountain View) 55, Cabool 26
Liberty 23, Lee’s Summit West 20, OT
Liberty North 31, Blue Springs 14
Lighthouse 44, Slater 28
Lutheran (St. Charles) 62, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0
Macon 36, Brookfield 22
Marceline 47, Salisbury 12
Mark Twain 14, Clopton/Elsberry 7
Marquette 38, Pattonville 20
Marshfield 32, Reeds Spring 7
McCluer North 36, Oakville 0
Mexico 34, Kirksville 20
Mid-Buchanan 42, Plattsburg 0
Miller 34, Lockwood/Golden City 28, OT
Monett 47, East Newton 0
Mound City-Craig 46, South Holt-Nodaway Holt 0
Mt. Vernon 21, Seneca 12
Nixa 41, Branson 3
Norborne/Hardin Central 62, Leeton/Chilhowee 22
North Callaway 28, Montgomery County 22
North County 41, Windsor (Imperial) 13
North Kansas City 38, Hickman High School 35
North Shelby 22, Stanberry 16
Odessa 54, Warrensburg 6
Paris 50, Louisiana 28
Park Hill South 38, Truman 0
Parkway Central 42, Clayton 7
Pembroke Hill 42, Central Academy(Kansas City) 22
Penney 28, West Platte 6
Pierce City 43, St. Michael 0
Princeton/Mercer 27, Maysville/Winston 18
Priory 35, Lutheran South 0
Putnam County 27, Polo 0
Raymore-Peculiar 47, Platte County 7
Red Bud, Ill. 38, Brentwood 12
Rich Hill/Hume 32, Drexel 6
Richmond 36, Holden 20
Rock Bridge 48, Smith-Cotton 21
Rockwood Summit 45, Parkway South 6
Salem 6, Mountain Grove 0
Sarcoxie 21, Marionville 18
Savannah 49, Chillicothe 14
Scotland County 30, Knox County 0
Skyline 29, Strafford 20
Smithville 38, Winnetonka 14
South Callaway 51, Van-Far/Community 0
South Harrison 30, Trenton 13
Southwest (Livingston County) 62, Rock Port 12
Springfield Catholic 33, Logan-Rogersville 14
St. Charles 34, Orchard Farm 28
St. Clair 28, Hermann 20
St. Dominic 21, Kelly 14
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 44, Tolton Catholic 6
St. Pius X (Festus) 30, St. Vincent 6
Staley 56, Central (St. Joseph) 13
Ste. Genevieve 36, Fredericktown 28
Stockton/Sheldon 46, Forsyth 8
Sullivan 49, St. James 0
Troy Buchanan 27, Francis Howell Central 14
Union 48, Owensville 12
Valle Catholic 78, Bayless 8
Versailles 34, Osage 13
Warrenton 21, Winfield 19
Warsaw 20, El Dorado Springs 12
Washington 12, Timberland 7
Webb City 49, Republic 6
Webster Groves 37, Lindbergh 35
Wellington-Napoleon 55, St. Paul Lutheran 19
West Plains 35, Waynesville 19
Westran 25, Schuyler County 20
Willow Springs 13, Houston 12
Wright City 6, Bowling Green 0
MissouriNet High School Football Roundup scores from 10/11
Adrian 41, Windsor 14