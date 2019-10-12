Cardinals bats silenced again. Down 2-0 in NLCS

>>Nationals’ Pitching Stifles Cardinals Again, Goes Up 2-0 in NLCS

(St. Louis, MO) — Another day, another sterling pitching performance from Washington. Max Scherzer gave up just one hit over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Cardinals 3-1 to go up two-games-to-none in Game Two of the National League Championship Series in St. Louis. Anibal Sanchez gave up one-hit over seven-and-two-thirds innings the night before in the Nats’ 2-0 win in Game One.

An amazing nugget by ESPN Stats & Info: Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer have put together back-to-back postseason starts of five no-hit innings. The only other time that ever happened was Games 1 and 2 of the 2013 ALCS … with Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 12, 2019

Adam Eaton’s two-run double in the eighth put the game out of reach. Michael A. Taylor hit just his second home run of 2019 in the third inning to give the Nationals a then 1-0 lead. The series will move to Washington Monday. Adam Wainwright was the hard-luck loser, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out 11. Game One spoiler Jose Martinez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth for the lone run for St. Louis. The Cards are scheduled to turn to Jack Flaherty in Game Three.