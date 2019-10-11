Dog survives squabble with bobcat in northern Missouri

A dog is recovering from getting into a scuffle this week with a bobcat near northern Missouri’s Mexico. According to Audrain County Conservation Agent Norman Steelman, bobcats don’t typically come that close to homes.

Steelman tells Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico that bobcat reports are becoming more common in the area and encourages Missourians to leave them alone if they see one. There are currently no known diseases involving bobcats in Audrain County.

The big cat did not survive. Its remains are being sent to the Missouri Department of Conservation Resource Science Division.

