Shildt drops F-bombs and more in post game speech recorded live by @Cardinals player (PODCAST)

I’m just going to warn you, there is some nasty foul language that you are going to hear coming from Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, so listener discretion is advised.

Shildt gave a pumped up rah-rah speech to his Cardinals team after their 13-1 Game 5 clinching win over the Atlanta Braves.  Reserve outfielder Randy Arozarena decided to record live and show it to social media. The video already had over 1 million views.

If you’re a fan who is not easily offended and you get the culture of a clubhouse, you’ll appreciate Shildt’s passion. However, from pure baseball analysis…it’s really stupid what Arozarena did. You gotta keep this private.

