Missouri soldier wounded by explosive in Afghanistan

A southern Missouri soldier has been injured in Afghanistan. Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico reports Sgt. Ian Ives of Cuba stepped on an improvised explosive device on Saturday. According to the Missouri Military Academy’s Facebook page, Ives will likely lose an arm, part of his face and be partially blind.

While he was being transported to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Ives was detained in Germany for emergency surgery.

Ives is also a 2011 graduate of the Missouri Military Academy in northern Missouri’s Mexico.

By Aimee Higgins of KXEO in Mexico

