Bearcats and Gorillas renew Arrowhead rivalry

Northwest Missouri State will meet Pittsburg State at noon Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium. For the first time since 2013, a pair of MIAA foes will meet with both having at least five wins and no losses. The last time that occurred, Northwest and Pittsburg State were both 6-0 and they also met in Arrowhead (Oct. 19, 2013). Northwest came away with a 24-15 victory that day.

Arrowhead Matchups vs. PSU
W, 29-7 (Oct. 17, 2002)
W, 20-19 (Nov. 15, 2003)
L, 21-17 (Nov. 6, 2004)
L, 56-35 (Oct. 29, 2005)
W, 41-14 (Nov. 4, 2006)
W, 37-34 OT (Oct. 6, 2007)
W, 35-10 (Oct. 4, 2008)
W, 30-10 (Sept. 12, 2009)
W, 22-16 (Nov. 13, 2010)
L, 38-35 (Oct. 1, 2011)
W, 31-21 (Oct. 13, 2012)
W, 24-15 (Oct. 19, 2013)

Arrowhead Matchups vs. UCM
W, 42-17 (Oct. 1, 2016)
W, 24-20 (Sept. 30, 2017)

Northwest owns a 27-25 lead in the all-time series with Pittsburg State. Northwest has won three of the last four meetings. Northwest locked up a 34-23 road victory with a stifling defensive performance. After Northwest took a 25-23 lead, Emporia State ran 25 plays and was limited to five yards of total offense. ESU was held to one first down in the final 22:12 of game time.

The Bearcats are currently ranked 7th in the country in D-II football.

