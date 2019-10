After being shutout in Game Two in Atlanta with the help of a gem from starter Mike Foltynewicz, the Cardinals wasted no time jumping on him in the first inning of Game Five, setting a record with ten runs in the first inning. His pitching line was 1/3 of an inning with seven runs, six earned, three hits and three walks. Max Fried entered the game and gave up four runs on four hits.

