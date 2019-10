Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mike Shildt describes how Yadi Molina changed his mind mid-pitch to deliver the sacrifice fly that helped St. Louis win Game 4.

Why Senator Hawley from Missouri and any other politicians should stay out of the NBA’s business.

Plus, it takes Ellen to teach people on Twitter how be to decent humans.