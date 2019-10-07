Big #Mizzou injury. QB Bryant to play but LB Garrett out indefinitely

Mizzou’s victory over Troy was dampened by the thoughts of how will the Tigers proceed if quarterback Kelly Bryant misses significant time after he walked off the field late in the first half with a left knee injury?

The news on Bryant is good. He suffered just a knee sprain and is expected to fully practice this week ahead of the Tigers Homecoming matchup vs. Ole Miss this Saturday at 6 pm.

What comes as a shock is that we learned late Sunday night that linebacker and team captain Cale Garrett suffered a pectoral tendon injury and will need surgery in the near future. He will be out “indefinitely” is how it was described by the athletic department.

As devastating as it would have been to lose the starting quarterback, Garrett is the equivalent of the quarterback on defense and was putting up huge numbers.

On Saturday, Garrett picked off two passes bringing his season total to three and ran one in for a touchdown.

Garrett improved his career interception total to six. He becomes just the second player in program history to record three defensive touchdowns in a season, joining Erik McMillan, who had three pick-sixes in 1987.

Garrett also had five tackles, two for a loss, and two QB hurries in the game.