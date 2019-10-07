Andy Reid says Mahomes will be fine after tweaking his ankle

The Colts held the Chiefs to just three points in the second half as they picked up a 19-13 win in Kansas City. Marlon Mack rushed for 132 yards for Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett threw for 151 yards along with an interception but also rushed for Indy’s lone touchdown in the win.

Adam Vinatieri was a perfect four-of-four on field goals for the Colts, who improve to 3-and-2 on the season.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs. Byron Pringle hauled in 103 yards on six receptions and a score for Kansas City, which picks up its first loss of the season to fall to 4-and-1.

Andy Reid said Mahomes tweaked his ankle, one of many injuries Kansas City suffered.

The Chiefs also lost lineman Chris Jones, who left with a groin injury in the third quarter. Jones led the Chiefs with 15.5 sacks last season. Offensively, the Chiefs were also without wide receiver Sammy Watkins who injured his hamstring in the first quarter. Watkins had zero catches.