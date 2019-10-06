D-I football recaps: OT thrillers! SEMO wins in double OT. Missouri State gets first win in Triple OT

Cape Girardeau, Missouri:

23rd ranked Southeast Missouri (3-2, 1-0) beat Tennessee Tech (4-2, 1-1), 43-37, in double overtime Saturday night at Houck Field to open Ohio Valley play.

In the first OT the Golden Eagles pulled ahead by seven on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Fisher to Andrew Goldsmith during TTU’s first possession of overtime.

SEMO’s Mark Robinson answered with a 16-yard touchdown run to force a second overtime period. Redhawks’ Zion Custis broke free for a 13-yard touchdown run to put SEMO ahead, 43-37. Kendrick Tiller then missed his second extra point.

The Redhawk defense dropped Fisher for a loss of three yards. After that, Fisher threw three incompletions. SEMO had also picked off Fisher three times in the game.

Kristian Wilkerson caught five passes for 124 yards en route to breaking SEMO’s all-time career record in receiving yardage. Wilkerson, who recorded his eighth career 100-yard receiving game, surpassed Willie Ponder for the new mark. He now has 2,623 receiving yards.

Macomb, Illinois:

Peyton Huslig matched career-highs with 28 completions and four passing touchdowns, while Kendall Stewart produced two go-ahead scores to help lead Missouri State (1-3, 1-0 MVFC) to a 37-31 triple overtime win over Western Illinois here Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener. Stewart’s 22-yard run off a sweep play in the third overtime saw the senior tiptoe down the left sideline and into the endzone for what proved to be the game-winning score. Missouri State’s ensuing two-point try failed, but the Bears defense held strong.

Needing a touchdown to tie, the Leathernecks (0-5, 0-1 MVFC) committed two penalties on their decisive drive in the third OT with MSU standout Matt McClellan coming up with two big sacks, including one on the final play of the game to end WIU’s comeback hopes.