MLB playoff recaps: Braves get to Flaherty. Astros, Yanks win, Nats even up with L.A.

>>Braves Blank Cards To Even Series At One

(Atlanta, GA) — Mike Foltynewicz and two relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Braves blanked the Cardinals 3-0 in Game Two of their NL Division Series in Atlanta. He struck out seven while allowing just three hits and no walks over seven innings for the win. Max Fried and Mark Melancon worked an inning each, with Melancon getting the save. Josh Donaldson singled in a run in the first and Adam Duvall hit a two-run pinch-homer in the seventh. Jack Flaherty took the loss. The series is tied at one. St. Louis hosts Game Three on Sunday. Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start in what could be his final start of his career.

>>Nationals Hold Off Dodgers

(Los Angeles, CA) — Max Scherzer pitched for the Nationals in relief in the eighth inning and Daniel Hudson held on for the save in the ninth as Washington defeated the Dodgers 4-2 in Game Two of the NLDS in Los Angeles. Howie Kendrick drove in the first run of the game for the Nationals. Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon drove in runs in the second inning for Washington. Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 over six innings to get the win for Washington, which ties the series at one game apiece. Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs over six innings to take the loss for Los Angeles. Game Three is in Washington on Sunday.

>>Yankees Use Long Ball To Hammer Twins

(The Bronx, NY) — DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner homered in the sixth as the Yankees beat the Twins 10-4 at Yankee Stadium in the first game of the divisional series. Gleyber Torres had a two-run ground-ruled double in the fifth to give New York back the lead. Tommy Kahnle [[ KAHN-lee ]] picked up the win in relief of James Paxton, who lasted just four and two thirds. Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz both homered off the Yankees southpaw starter. Zack Littell took the loss in the series opener. Minnesota lost its major league-record 14th consecutive playoff defeat — 11 of them to the Yankees since 2004.

>>Astros Ride Verlander Past Rays In ALDS G1

(Houston, TX) — Justin Verlander struck out eight over seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball as the Astros opened their American League Division Series with a 6-2 win over the Rays in Houston. Jose Altuve broke up a scoreless game with a two-run homer in a four-run fifth. Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel added RBI doubles in the seventh to extend the Astros’ lead to 6-0. Eric Sogard and Austin Meadows each had run-scoring hits in the eighth for Tampa Bay. Tyler Glasnow took the loss for the Rays. Houston hosts Game Two of the best-of-five series on Saturday.