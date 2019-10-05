Mizzou hopeful Bryant is O.K. following late hit

Kelly Bryant’s six-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox came at a cost. Bryant clutched his left knee after he was hit low by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo. Bryant walked off under his own power and Mizzou head coach Barry Odom said more testing was needed, but doctors were optimistic.

Bryant’s third touchdown pass of the day helped Missouri to a 42-10 win Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field.

Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and also ran for another touchdown. Sophomore Taylor Powell led the offense in the second half attempting just eight passes as Odom was more interested in running out the clock in a game that turned chippy in the first half.

WATCH Barry Odom’s postgame comments

Tigers linebacker Cale Garrett picked off two Kaleb Barker passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter and returned the second one 33 yards for a touchdown. Garrett has scored touchdowns in three straight games and has three interceptions on the season. As a team last year, Mizzou had ten interceptions for the season. This year the Tigers are already up to seven.

Mizzou has scored at least 31 points in 10-consecutive games, dating back to last season. The Tigers last accomplished this feat in 2007 when they had a 14-game streak (Nov. 25, 2006 – Dec. 1, 2007). The streak is the second-longest in the nation, behind only Oklahoma’s 14.

Troy’s opening drive touchdown are the first points Mizzou has allowed in the first quarter in five games. Mizzou has outscored its opponents 79-7 in first quarters this season.