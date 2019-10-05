MissouriNet High School Football Roundup from 10/4/19

Adrian 45, Diamond 0
Albany 86, Braymer/Breckenridge 0
Archie 22, Sherwood 20
Ash Grove 28, Lockwood/Golden City 26
Ava 46, Houston 8
Bishop Miege, Kan. 36, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 35, Hallsville 0
Bolivar 60, Union 14
Boonville 48, Versailles 21
Brentwood 30, Principia 15
Buffalo 42, Cole Camp 15
Camdenton 28, Lebanon 0
Carthage 16, Branson 7
Caruthersville 56, Dexter 7
Cass-Midway 28, St. Michael 6
Cassville 48, McDonald County 6
Center 47, Clinton 0
Central (Cape Girardeau) 36, Poplar Bluff 0
Central (Park Hills) 38, Potosi 15
Centralia 13, Mexico 10
Clark County 20, Macon 0
Crest Ridge 52, St. Paul Lutheran 16
DeKalb 42, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 14
DeSmet 32, Chaminade 31
DeSoto 39, Fredericktown 28
Drexel/Miami(FB) 61, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 6
Duchesne 53, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 8
East Atchison 58, Mound City-Craig 50
East Prairie 53, Chaffee 2
El Dorado Springs 48, Stockton/Sheldon 34
Eldon 44, California 36
Eureka 37, Lindbergh 14
Fayette 21, Paris 8
Festus 27, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Washington 13
Grandview (Hillsboro) 28, Herculaneum 22
Grandview 27, Oak Park 6
Greenfield 54, Pleasant Hope 24
Hannibal 69, Fulton 20
Harrisburg 56, Missouri Military Academy 26
Harrisonville 14, Warrensburg 13
Hayti 56, Malden 14
Helias Catholic 38, Tolton Catholic 0
Hillcrest 54, Central (Springfield) 12
Jackson 35, Farmington 14
Joplin 56, Neosho 21
Kearney 38, Belton 7
Kelly 42, Doniphan 6
Kennett 50, Central (New Madrid County) 6
Knob Noster 22, Lexington 14
Ladue Horton Watkins 27, Parkway North 7
Lafayette (Wildwood) 47, Parkway South 0
Lamar 49, East Newton 14
Lathrop 38, Lawson 13
Lawrence Free State, Kan. 48, Smith-Cotton 6
Lee’s Summit 50, Central (St. Joseph) 0
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 63, University Academy 6
Lee’s Summit North 21, Lee’s Summit West 14
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 68, St. Joseph Le Blond 55
Liberty (Mountain View) 46, Mountain Grove 7
Liberty (Wentzville) 14, Timberland 3
Liberty North 24, Staley 12
Lighthouse 50, Skyline 32
Lincoln 49, Tipton 0
Lincoln College Prep 27, East (Kansas City) 7
Living Word Christian School 27, Jennings 26
Louisiana 59, Dupo, Ill. 28
Lutheran North 61, MICDS 14
Marceline 41, Schuyler County 0
Mark Twain 26, Van-Far/Community 14
Marquette 37, Fox 7
Marshfield 38, Nevada 6
Maryville 47, Benton 7
Maysville/Winston 49, Polo 0
Mehlville 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 13
Mid-Buchanan 46, East Buchanan 6
Milan 30, Trenton 14
Miller 31, Sarcoxie 12
Moberly 10, Marshall 7
Monett 35, Seneca 28
Monroe City 38, South Shelby 12
Montgomery County 34, Wright City 12
Mt. Vernon 32, Logan-Rogersville 7
Nixa 21, Carl Junction 14
North Andrew 52, Stanberry 12
North Callaway 22, Bowling Green 21
North County 42, Hillsboro 36
North Kansas City 52, Truman 18
North Platte 44, West Platte 26
North Shelby 62, Leeton/Chilhowee 12
Oak Grove 42, Pleasant Hill 7
Odessa 49, Excelsior Springs 7
Osceola 36, Norborne/Hardin Central 34
Owensville 40, Pacific 2
Ozark 51, Republic 49
Palmyra 33, Kirksville 6
Park Hill 35, Fort Osage 0
Park Hill South 29, Liberty 21
Parkway West 49, Clayton 0
Pembroke Hill 35, Forsyth 0
Penney 7, Plattsburg 2
Pierce City 40, Marionville 0
Platte County 15, Smithville 0
Princeton/Mercer 19, Putnam County 4
Raymore-Peculiar 41, Blue Springs 29
Raytown 33, Grain Valley 7
Reeds Spring 35, Hollister 14
Richmond 57, Carrollton 8
Rock Bridge 41, Jefferson City 28
Rock Port 36, King City/ Union Star 16
Rockwood Summit 21, Pattonville 14
Salem 22, Willow Springs 21
Salisbury 21, Knox County 0
Savannah 55, Cameron 7
Scotland County 44, Westran 7
Scott City 62, Portageville 16
Seckman 35, Oakville 13
Sikeston 27, Charleston 12
Slater 24, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
South Callaway 49, Clopton/Elsberry 43
South Harrison 22, Gallatin 14
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 57, Stewartsville/Osborne 12
Southern Boone County 40, Osage 21
Springfield Catholic 34, Aurora 14
St. Charles 26, Winfield 12
St. Charles West 42, Orchard Farm 6
St. Clair 62, St. James 8
St. Francis Borgia 41, St. Dominic 21
St. Louis University 48, Vianney 28
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 46, Cardinal Ritter 20
St. Pius X (Festus) 43, Cuba 22
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, St. Joseph Christian 7
Ste. Genevieve 42, Perryville 27
Sullivan 21, Hermann 6
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 56, Santa Fe 6
Thayer 27, Cabool 0
Trinity 34, Lutheran (St. Charles) 14
Valle Catholic 44, Jefferson (Festus) 13
Warsaw 54, Butler 26
Waynesville 49, Rolla 35
Webb City 49, Willard 21
Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0
West Plains 68, Parkview 0
Windsor 52, Jasper 12
Winnetonka 60, Van Horn 39
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 28, Orrick 6
MissouriNet High School Football Roundup from 10/4/19
