WATCH: Goldy’s homer sparks Cardinals who rally to beat Braves

Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each doubled in two in the ninth inning and the Cardinals held on for a 7-6 win over the Braves in Game One of their NLDS in Atlanta.

It was Paul Goldschmidt’s homer in the eighth inning that sparked the Cardinals. Matt Carpenter later hit a pinch hit single to tie the game at three for St. Louis. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says it was obvious that Goldschmidt’s bomb woke up the dugout.

The Cards had a 7-3 lead in the ninth before the Braves fought back in the bottom half. Carlos Martinez surrendered a two-run homer to Ronald Acuna Jr. and a solo shot to Freddie Freeman before closing it out but Shildt was happy with the Carlos recovered.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 3:37 Central time start. Jack Flaherty will face Mike Foltynewicz

In a one run game I’ll take the @Cardinals bats over the @Braves bullpen past the 7th inning. Then a Flaherty win on Friday. I can easily see the Redbirds coming home up 2-0 #TimeToFly — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) October 3, 2019