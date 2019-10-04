Missourinet

WATCH: Goldy's homer sparks Cardinals who rally to beat Braves

Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each doubled in two in the ninth inning and the Cardinals held on for a 7-6 win over the Braves in Game One of their NLDS in Atlanta.

It was Paul Goldschmidt’s homer in the eighth inning that sparked the Cardinals.  Matt Carpenter later hit a pinch hit single to tie the game at three for St. Louis.  Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says it was obvious that Goldschmidt’s bomb woke up the dugout.

The Cards had a 7-3 lead in the ninth before the Braves fought back in the bottom half.  Carlos Martinez surrendered a two-run homer to Ronald Acuna Jr. and a solo shot to Freddie Freeman before closing it out but Shildt was happy with the Carlos recovered.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 3:37 Central time start. Jack Flaherty will face Mike Foltynewicz

