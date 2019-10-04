Troubled St. Louis area daycare calls it quits

Brighter Day Care in the St. Louis suburb of Pine Lawn has rescinded its appeal and has instead accepted the state’s decision to strip its license. In March, the state took steps to close the business after security video showed a worker throwing a three-year-old against a piece of furniture. The girl had to have seven stitches on her head. The employee was fired.

During the police investigation, authorities learned a second worker allegedly harmed another child last month. Video reportedly showed the employee squeezing a four-year-old girl’s arm and carrying the child by her foot.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokesperson Lisa Cox tells Missourinet the business’s license was officially revoked on July 27. The day care was originally scheduled to have a hearing this month about its appeal.

Previous stories:

Controversial Missouri daycare files appeal in attempt to remain open

https://wp.me/p16gMv-uSk

Troubled St. Louis County daycare faces possible closure

https://wp.me/p16gMv-uOa

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet