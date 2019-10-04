Blues sign Schenn to 8-year deal

Brayden Schenn signed an eight-year, $52 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Friday which has an average annual value of $6.5 million and begins next season. The center would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Scheen had 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) in 72 games for the Blues last season and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games on the way to St. Louis’ first championship. In his third season with the Blues, Schenn has 124 points (45 goals, 79 assists) in 155 games with St. Louis.