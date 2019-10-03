WATCH: Blais starts the scoring early, but Blues can’t hold off Caps

Jakub Vrana scored in overtime to lift the Capitals to a 3-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues in the season opener in St. Louis. The Blues raised their first-ever championship banner before the game. Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov scored regulation goals as Washington erased an early 2-0 deficit. Braden Holtby had 20 saves in the win. Sammy Blais scored 53 seconds into the game and Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 Blues before the eight-minute mark. Jordan Binnington allowed three goals on 34 shots in defeat.

