Tyreek Hill back on the practice field. Status for Sunday unsure

>>Hill Returns To Chiefs’ Practice

(Kansas City, MO) — Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the practice field for the Chiefs as they began preparing for a Sunday game with the Colts. Hill has not played since a collarbone injury in Week One against the Jaguars. Hill was a limited participant. Head coach Andy Reid said he wants to see how Hill looks in the next two practices before making a decision on whether he will play on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes talks about what the Chiefs have been missing:

>>Unbeaten Chiefs Host Colts Next

(Kansas City, MO) — The 4-and-0 Chiefs will be back on the practice field today to prepare for a Sunday night matchup with the Colts at Arrowhead. The Chiefs escaped Detroit with a 34-30 victory last Sunday with Darrel Williams scoring on a one-yard plunge with 20 seconds left. The Colts are 2-and-2. The Chiefs will welcome cornerback Morris Claiborne back after he served a four-game suspension.