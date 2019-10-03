Mikolas, Cardinals loose before their NLDS opener at Atlanta

The Cardinals and Braves begin their National League Division Series tonight at Atlanta. First pitch at SunTrust Park is set for just after 4 p.m. Central. Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for the Braves, while Miles Mikolas makes his postseason debut for the Cardinals. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. are both expected to play for Atlanta after battling injuries down the stretch.

Second baseman Kolten Wong returns for St. Louis after being out since September 19th with a hamstring strain. Atlanta won four-of-six during the regular season.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas says he doesn’t want to overemphasize what’s at stake.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says he doesn’t see any tension with his guys.