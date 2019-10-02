Missourinet

WATCH: Super fan surprised by Blues players who deliver Stanley Cup ring

Laila Anderson shows off her Stanley Cup ring. Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues fan who’s battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, and who became an inspirational figure for the franchise during their Stanley Cup winning season, holds her Stanley Cup ring given to her by the team in St. Louis on October 2, 2019.

Players Alex Steen and Colton Parayko surprised Anderson at her house. She has become close friends with all of the team members and traveled with the team during their Stanley Cup games to Boston, earlier in the year. Anderson will be in attendance when the St. Louis Blues hoist the championship banner to the rafters of the Enterprise Center on October 2, 2019.

The Blues open the season against the Washington Capitals.

