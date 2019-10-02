Missourinet

Mizzou Women’s Basketball on national TV nine times this season.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball will play nine contests in front of national television audiences during the 2019-20 season, as the Southeastern Conference announced television selections and tipoff times Wednesday.

2019-20 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 vs. Truman State (exhibition) – 7 p.m. CT
Oct. 29 vs. Fontbonne (exhibition) – 7 p.m. CT
Nov. 5 vs. Western Illinois – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
Nov. 10 vs. Nebraska – 2 p.m. CT – SECN+
Nov. 13 vs. Northern Iowa – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
Nov. 16 at Green Bay – 1 p.m. CT
Nov. 21 at South Dakota – 7 p.m. CT
Nov. 24 vs. SIU Edwardsville – 2 p.m. CT – SECN+
Nov. 28 vs. New Mexico* – 3 p.m. CT
Nov. 29 vs. North Carolina* – 5:30 p.m. CT
Dec. 5 vs. Saint Louis – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
Dec. 8 at Kansas City – 2 p.m. CT
Dec. 15 at Missouri State – 3 p.m. CT
Dec. 18 vs. Princeton – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
Dec. 20 vs. Illinois – Noon CT – SECN
Jan. 2 at Tennessee – 6 p.m. CT – SECN (Whiparound coverage)
Jan. 5 vs. LSU – 1 p.m. CT – ESPNU
Jan. 9 vs. Mississippi State – 6 p.m. CT – SECN
Jan. 12 at Arkansas – 2 p.m. CT – SECN
Jan. 16 vs. South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. CT – SECN
Jan. 19 at Ole Miss – 2 p.m. CT – SECN+
Jan. 26 at Texas A&M – 3 p.m. CT – SECN+
Jan. 30 vs. Kentucky – 6 p.m. CT – SECN
Feb. 2 vs. Arkansas – 4 p.m. CT – SECN
Feb. 6 at Georgia – 6 p.m. CT – SECN+
Feb. 10 at LSU – 6 p.m. CT – SECN
Feb. 16 vs. Florida – 2 p.m. CT – SECN+
Feb. 20 at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
Feb. 23 vs. Ole Miss – 5 p.m. CT – SECN
Feb. 27 vs. Auburn – 7 p.m. CT – SECN+
March 1 at Alabama – 12:40 p.m. CT – SECN (Whiparound coverage)

