Delay in Columbia Planned Parenthood arson trial

A trial for a mid-Missouri man charged with the February arson at the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic has been delayed.

42-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia is charged with one count of maliciously damaging a building, owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, by means of fire or an explosive.

Kaster’s trial was scheduled to begin last week; however, U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford says Kaster requested a continuance and federal prosecutors did not object.

The new trial date is December 2 in Jefferson City, before U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes.

Federal prosecutors say surveillance video from Planned Parenthood and from neighboring businesses recorded Kaster starting at about 2:30 a.m. on February 10, when he allegedly broke the front door and placed a bucket inside the building that was later found to be filled with gasoline. Prosecutors say that after a few attempts during the next hour, Kaster allegedly ignited a Molotov cocktail-type device inside the clinic.

Ledford tells Missourinet that Kaster remains in federal custody until trial.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet