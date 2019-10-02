Bill Bidwill, owner of the Arizona Cardinals dead at 88

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill has died. According to an announcement on Twitter by the team, 88-year-old Bidwill died on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our owner, Bill Bidwill, has passed away today at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/xgNiGvShiF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2019

Bidwill and his brother inherited the team from their mother in 1962 and a decade later he bought out his brother to become full owner. He was the longest tenured team owner in the NFL. He started as a ballboy for the Cardinals when they were in Chicago. His father purchased the team in 1932.

Bidwill moved the team from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1988. The Cardinals were in St. Louis from 1960 through the ’87 season. Their best years in St. Louis were under Don Coryell from 1974-76 when the Cardinals went 10-4, 11-3 and 10-4 but lost two divisional playoff games. St. Louis later lost a wild card playoff game in 1982.