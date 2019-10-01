Tip-off time announced for Northwest Missouri’s game at Duke

The men’s basketball exhibition matchup between Northwest Missouri State University and Duke University on Oct. 26 in Durham, N.C., will tip at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra (ACCNE).

The ACC Network Extra is available for viewing on the ESPN app.

It will mark the second time that Northwest has opened its exhibition season at Duke. Following Northwest’s 2017 NCAA Div. II national championship, the Bearcats took on the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 27, 2017. Duke posted a 93-60 victory over Northwest in a nationally-televised matchup.

In 2018-2019, Northwest completed a perfect 38-0 season that saw the program capture its second NCAA Division II national championship. Under the direction of head coach Ben McCollum, the Bearcats have compiled a mark of 100-5 over the past three seasons.

The 2019-2020 Bearcats return four starters and seven letterwinners from last year’s national championship squad.