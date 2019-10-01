FEMA aid approved for 82 counties and St. Louis after this year’s massive flooding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted Missouri’s request to expand its federal major disaster declaration to include assistance for local governments and nonprofit agencies in 14 additional counties and the City of St. Louis. This FEMA approval means help for 82 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis to reimburse emergency response costs and repairs to roads, bridges, and infrastructure damaged in this year’s massive floods

FEMA’s action means more counties are now designated in the April 29 to July 5 disaster for the Public Assistance Program than in any other disaster in Missouri since the Great Flood of 1993.

The additional counties are Benton, Boone, Callaway, Clay, Cooper, Dunklin, Gasconade, Howard, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, and St. Clair.

On August 5, residents in six more counties became eligible for individual assistance: Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton, and Saline. The deadline for homeowners and residents to register for assistance was September 9. Those approved for individual assistance have received more than $7,000,000